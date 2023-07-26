Need Street Food in Highland Rd, Southsea; Natty's Jerk Kitchen in Commercial Road, Portsmouth and Mango Thai Tapas in Portswood Road, Southampton have all been shortlisted for the south east alongside with other eateries in Sussex and Dorset. All were nominated by the public as being their favourite.

People in Hampshire are now invited to vote for their favourite restaurant at ubereatsawards.com, with the national finalists being announced in September.

Uber Eats is offering £200,000 for the national finalists, with the crowned Restaurant of the Year taking home £100,000 to invest in their business. Uber Eats is made up of 60 per cent small or medium businesses and the awards are help to recognise these independent businesses. The restaurants that receive the most votes in their region will be invited to a judging day in London, where they will cook for and meet industry experts including returning judge Bake Off’s Prue Leith, Chef Monica Galetti and Uber Eats General Manager Matthew Price.

Natty's Jerk Kitchen in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman