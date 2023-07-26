News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Hampshire's best restaurants - according to Uber Eats customers

Three Hampshire restaurants have been shortlisted as the county’s best after Uber Eats unveiled the regional shortlist for its UK and Ireland Restaurant of the Year awards.
By Kelly Brown
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 15:02 BST

Need Street Food in Highland Rd, Southsea; Natty's Jerk Kitchen in Commercial Road, Portsmouth and Mango Thai Tapas in Portswood Road, Southampton have all been shortlisted for the south east alongside with other eateries in Sussex and Dorset. All were nominated by the public as being their favourite.

People in Hampshire are now invited to vote for their favourite restaurant at ubereatsawards.com, with the national finalists being announced in September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Uber Eats is offering £200,000 for the national finalists, with the crowned Restaurant of the Year taking home £100,000 to invest in their business. Uber Eats is made up of 60 per cent small or medium businesses and the awards are help to recognise these independent businesses. The restaurants that receive the most votes in their region will be invited to a judging day in London, where they will cook for and meet industry experts including returning judge Bake Off’s Prue Leith, Chef Monica Galetti and Uber Eats General Manager Matthew Price.

Natty's Jerk Kitchen in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur RahmanNatty's Jerk Kitchen in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman
Natty's Jerk Kitchen in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

Matthew Price, general manager UK, Ireland and Northern Europe at Uber Eats said “The shortlist for the South East is a great demonstration of the diverse range of cuisines and high quality restaurants on offer in the area. Each restaurant has been voted for by the local community, and we can’t wait to see who from the South East makes it through to the next round to cook for the panel of judges.”

Related topics:HampshirePeopleSouthamptonSouthseaPortsmouth