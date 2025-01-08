Hampshire's 'heartfelt' and 'cosy' restaurant Hearth shortlisted in Good Food Guide Awards 2025
Hearth, located at Heckfield Place, has secured its place on the prestigious list of restaurants that have will compete in the Good Food Guide Awards 2025.
The aim of the Good Food Guide is to showcase some of the best food and drink venues across the country. The winners will be announced on Monday, February 3, at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London.
Hearth is known for its evolving menu which is a reflection of the produce found at the estate.
The restaurant, which was once the estate stables at Heckfield Place, has an abundance of character within the original building - and the menu compliments the surroundings.
Dishes on the menu include smoked cod with clams, confit duck leg with braised lentils and radicchio, wood roasted chicken with salsa verde and juis and much more.
Apple tarte tatin with roasted ice cream and chestnut choux bun with chocolate sauce are both also featured on the dessert menu.
