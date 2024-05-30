Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hayling Island is getting ready to welcome its first Domino’s which will be opening its doors next month.

Opening its doors on June 24, Hayling Island’s first Domino’s store, which is located in Elm Grove Road, is inviting customers to head down to the new store for its official grand opening. The store is located in the former Crossfit gym and the fast food chain is currently advertising for new staff members.

This latest new store marks an exciting milestone for Domino’s as the store will be run by Domino’s first-ever female Homegrown Hero, Lucy Harman. The Homegrown Hero programme offers current and former Domino’s employees the opportunity to own a Domino’s store and become part of its franchisee system.

Lucy first joined the Domino’s family over 16 years ago. She worked in a variety of roles from inside team member to store manager all over the country before deciding to embark on the exciting journey to become a franchise partner.

Lucy Harman, Domino’s Franchise Partner said: “It is an extremely proud moment for me to be able to open my first store, especially on Hayling Island which is a beautiful part of the country. I am excited to get to know the local neighbourhood and provide them with the nation’s favourite pizza, whilst offering the community employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers.