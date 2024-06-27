Hearty and authentic Italian restaurant Pitigliano in Marmion Road to re-open under new management
Pitigliano, which is located in Marmion Road, will be opening under new management after leaving customers saddened at its closure. The authentic restaurant will be thrusting its doors open from Friday, July 6 and it will be managed by the Arabbetou family.
Yuniss Arabbetou, 18, will be hands on within the restaurant and he said how the family are determined to restore the venue to its full potential. It has taken the Yuniss approximately a month to organise everything including a new email address, phone number, website and social media.
Yuniss said: “The thing is, it is a beautiful restaurant. The styling is very Italian and it is authentic - it’s in the perfect place for it.
“It’s going to be a family run business - we have taken over and we think it’s best to keep the restaurant in our family.”
The restaurant is known for its traditional and classy decor and its tasty food that is on offer.
Yuniss added: “We are very nervous but equally very excited.”
