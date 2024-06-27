Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An authentic Italian restaurant will be opening its doors once more after being closed for a significant amount of time.

Yuniss Arabbetou, 18, will be hands on within the restaurant and he said how the family are determined to restore the venue to its full potential. It has taken the Yuniss approximately a month to organise everything including a new email address, phone number, website and social media.

Yuniss said: “The thing is, it is a beautiful restaurant. The styling is very Italian and it is authentic - it’s in the perfect place for it.

“It’s going to be a family run business - we have taken over and we think it’s best to keep the restaurant in our family.”

The restaurant is known for its traditional and classy decor and its tasty food that is on offer.