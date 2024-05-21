Hearty Fareham pub The Delme Arms to host 8th three-day beer festival over bank holiday weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Delme Arms, located in Cams Hill, is known for its wonderful three-day festival which will serve up 20 real ales, approximately 40 ciders and nine live band who will be performing across the weekend event. Taking place on May 24, 25 and 26, the event is back for its eighth year and the anticipation is building.
The three days will be full of live music and laughs and the pub will also continue the fun on Monday, May 27, which is when the pub will be running its ‘magic Monday’ event where pints of real ales and ciders will be sold at £2.50 each.
Neil Matthews, the landlord of the pub, said that it is a ‘local community event’ that has proved popular with people for the past seven years and the team are expectingt a large number of punters to turn out for the occassion.
He said: “It’s the 8th one we have done its a local community event - we are expecting the same sort of numbers and hoping for the good weather - it seems to be changing by the hour - but it's suggesting that it will be quite sunny.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.