Returning for another year, a three day beer festival at a Fareham pub will be welcoming punters this bank holiday weekend.

The Delme Arms, located in Cams Hill, is known for its wonderful three-day festival which will serve up 20 real ales, approximately 40 ciders and nine live band who will be performing across the weekend event. Taking place on May 24, 25 and 26, the event is back for its eighth year and the anticipation is building.

The three days will be full of live music and laughs and the pub will also continue the fun on Monday, May 27, which is when the pub will be running its ‘magic Monday’ event where pints of real ales and ciders will be sold at £2.50 each.

Neil Matthews, the landlord of the pub, said that it is a ‘local community event’ that has proved popular with people for the past seven years and the team are expectingt a large number of punters to turn out for the occassion.