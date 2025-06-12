Mangosteen, a vegan and vegetarian restaurant located in Palmerston Road, has today (June 12) announced it is getting ready to permanently close down this weekend after being part of Southsea scene for over three years.

The restaurant, which offers vibrant dishes from across the world, opened its doors under the ownership of Nazmin Akthar on January 31, 2022 with the aim of introducing more plant based options to the city.

This afternoon, an announcement was published to Mangosteen’s Facebook page confirming the restaurant’s ‘incredible’ ‘journey’ is coming to an end.

“This journey has been nothing short of incredible - from launching a fully plant-based concept in the heart of Portsmouth to becoming a beloved spot for vegans, vegetarians, and foodies alike.”

The restaurant has confirmed that the final day of operating will be on Sunday, June 15 (Father’s Day) with the announcement saying the team ‘hope to see many of you this weekend for one final celebration of flavours, memories, and good vibes.’

The post added: “We’re so proud of what we’ve built and the community we’ve shared it with. To everyone who’s dined with us, supported us, spread the word and embraced our food - thank you.

“You’ve made Mangosteen more than just a restaurant; you’ve made it a movement.”

