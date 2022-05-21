Are you craving a takeaway? Why not try one of these places! Picture: Shutterstock

Here are 13 of the best takeaways in Portsmouth according to Tripadvisor

Portsmouth certainly has plenty of options if you fancy getting a takeaway.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 3:00 pm

Whether you are craving a pizza, Chinese or Thai there is a place for everything.

If you are looking for the best places to try – here are 13 of the best places to go for a takeaway in Portsmouth according to Tripadvisor.

1. Haldi

Located in Albert Road in Southsea, it has a 4.5 star rating based on 483 reviews. It is open Wednesday to Sunday and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Nemrut

Located in Albert Road, Southsea, this restaurant is one of the best places to go for a takeaway in Portsmouth according to Tripadvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 371 reviews. It is open for deliveries and collection.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Spice Merchants

This Indian restaurant in Osborne Road, Southsea, is one of the best places to get a takeaway in the city according to Tripadvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 479 reviews. It is open Monday - Sunday.

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Photo Sales

4. The Fisherman's Kitchen

If you fancy fish and chips, this place in Clarendon Road is one of the best places to go for takeaway according to Tripadvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 377 reviews. It is serving take away and call and collect .

Photo: Duncan Shepherd

Photo Sales
PortsmouthTripadvisor PortsmouthThaiTripAdvisor
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter