Here are 13 of the best takeaways in Portsmouth according to Tripadvisor

Whether you are craving a pizza, Chinese or Thai there is a place for everything.
If you are looking for the best places to try – here are 13 of the best places to go for a takeaway in Portsmouth according to Tripadvisor.
1. Haldi
Located in Albert Road in Southsea, it has a 4.5 star rating based on 483 reviews. It is open Wednesday to Sunday and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Nemrut
Located in Albert Road, Southsea, this restaurant is one of the best places to go for a takeaway in Portsmouth according to Tripadvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 371 reviews. It is open for deliveries and collection.
Photo: -
3. Spice Merchants
This Indian restaurant in Osborne Road, Southsea, is one of the best places to get a takeaway in the city according to Tripadvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 479 reviews. It is open Monday - Sunday.
Photo: Ian Hargreaves
4. The Fisherman's Kitchen
If you fancy fish and chips, this place in Clarendon Road is one of the best places to go for takeaway according to Tripadvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 377 reviews. It is serving take away and call and collect .
Photo: Duncan Shepherd