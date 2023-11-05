2 . Florio's D'Italia - 119 High Street, Old Portsmouth

Florio’s D’Italia, a pizzeria and deli, opened its doors for the first time today on Tuesday, August 1 after moving from a smaller unit in a Copnor industrial estate. The new premises was formerly the Duke of Buckingham pub, which closed last year. Florio’s now occupies the lower floor of the historic building while the top remains The Duke of Buckingham Hotel. Pictured: Owner Alex Florio with his son Max and daughter Izzy at Florios Old Portsmouth on Thursday 27th July 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman