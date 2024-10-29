The Vine, in Stoke Road, Gosport, has once again opened its doors to customers after being closed for the past couple of years – and the news has been well received by locals. Lee Jones, 50, purchased the site a year ago with a view of getting it back up and running to restore it to its former glory.
Lee said: “It’s a mixture of a pub and a cafe. It’s a bit more European than what we are used to so people don’t just want to come here and drink beer. People can come here and get a nice coffee or pastry and the new manager here is renowned for these kinds of offerings.”
The eatery will offer tea, coffee, cakes, food and a range of alcoholic drinks – and it has already gone down a treat with customers.
In a previous interview, Lee said: “I’m born and bred in Gosport. I believe in the businesses in Gosport and I love the old buildings in the area.
"I won’t be running it. I have got a manager called Nick who has got a cafe about a mile away called The Pump House so he is used to doing cakes, food, nice coffees and different sorts of beers.
“I bought the Queens Hotel Pub - we saved that pub and turned it around within a few months and that is recognised for its craft beers and it’s doing really well."