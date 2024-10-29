Lee said: “It’s a mixture of a pub and a cafe. It’s a bit more European than what we are used to so people don’t just want to come here and drink beer. People can come here and get a nice coffee or pastry and the new manager here is renowned for these kinds of offerings.”

The eatery will offer tea, coffee, cakes, food and a range of alcoholic drinks – and it has already gone down a treat with customers.

In a previous interview, Lee said: “I’m born and bred in Gosport. I believe in the businesses in Gosport and I love the old buildings in the area.

"I won’t be running it. I have got a manager called Nick who has got a cafe about a mile away called The Pump House so he is used to doing cakes, food, nice coffees and different sorts of beers.

Here are 5 pictures inside the newly reopened Gosport eatery:

Manager Nick Davies, centre, with fellow staff members, India Sayer and Troy Baldwin, right. The Vine reopens in Stoke Road, Gosport, after a change of ownership

