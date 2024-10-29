Historic Gosport pub The Vine given new lease of life following change in ownership - See inside

By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2024, 13:07 BST
Locals have been delighted at the reopening of a traditional pub which has been ‘brought back to life’ following a lengthy closure.

The Vine, in Stoke Road, Gosport, has once again opened its doors to customers after being closed for the past couple of years – and the news has been well received by locals. Lee Jones, 50, purchased the site a year ago with a view of getting it back up and running to restore it to its former glory.

Lee said: “It’s a mixture of a pub and a cafe. It’s a bit more European than what we are used to so people don’t just want to come here and drink beer. People can come here and get a nice coffee or pastry and the new manager here is renowned for these kinds of offerings.”

Click here to get the headlines from The News when you sign up to our free email newsletters

The eatery will offer tea, coffee, cakes, food and a range of alcoholic drinks – and it has already gone down a treat with customers.

In a previous interview, Lee said: “I’m born and bred in Gosport. I believe in the businesses in Gosport and I love the old buildings in the area.

"I won’t be running it. I have got a manager called Nick who has got a cafe about a mile away called The Pump House so he is used to doing cakes, food, nice coffees and different sorts of beers.

“I bought the Queens Hotel Pub - we saved that pub and turned it around within a few months and that is recognised for its craft beers and it’s doing really well."

For more information about The Vine, click here.

Here are 5 pictures inside the newly reopened Gosport eatery:

Manager Nick Davies, centre, with fellow staff members, India Sayer and Troy Baldwin, right. The Vine reopens in Stoke Road, Gosport, after a change of ownership Picture: Chris Moorhouse (241024-17)

1. The Vine, Gosport

Manager Nick Davies, centre, with fellow staff members, India Sayer and Troy Baldwin, right. The Vine reopens in Stoke Road, Gosport, after a change of ownership Picture: Chris Moorhouse (241024-17) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
The Vine reopens in Stoke Road, Gosport, after a change of ownership Picture: Chris Moorhouse (241024-21)

2. The Vine, Gosport

The Vine reopens in Stoke Road, Gosport, after a change of ownership Picture: Chris Moorhouse (241024-21) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
The Vine reopens in Stoke Road, Gosport, after a change of ownership Picture: Chris Moorhouse (241024-20)

3. The Vine, Gosport

The Vine reopens in Stoke Road, Gosport, after a change of ownership Picture: Chris Moorhouse (241024-20) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
The Vine reopens in Stoke Road, Gosport , after a change of ownership Picture: Chris Moorhouse (241024-19)

4. The Vine, Gosport

The Vine reopens in Stoke Road, Gosport , after a change of ownership Picture: Chris Moorhouse (241024-19) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Gosport
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice