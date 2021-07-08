Homemade butter | Recipe of the week

Homemade butter by Lawrence Murphy.

In a world of plastic food with added preservatives, I like to know what goes into what I cook enabling the restaurant to cater for different dietary needs. One of the finest dairy farms in our area is Northney Farm, Hayling Island who make fantastic ice cream.

I buy double cream from them that is really thick and rich in flavour with nothing added for my own ice cream. I also make butter from this beautiful cream and I thought I’d give you the simplest recipe to make your own.

Ingredients

500ml double cream

Method

1. Whisk the cream with an electric whisk in a large bowl until it starts to thicken.

2. Keep whisking and soon after the cream thickens it will split into butter and butter milk

3. When this happens stop the whisk and pour the buttermilk into a bowl and keep to make pancakes.

4. You will be left with butter in the bowl which will still have some butter milk in it. This needs to be removed as it will taint the flavour of the butter and make it spoil.

5. Fill a large bowl with cold water and ice and add the butter. Gently squeeze together and you will see the water turn cloudy. This is the residual butter milk coming out. Repeat this process until the waters clear.