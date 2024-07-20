Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beloved Gosport pub is ‘calling time’ after being in the business for 25 years - and this weekend, the landlords are holding a street sale before closing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend, there will be a street sale taking place so that the landlords can sell some of the items from the pub. In a social media post announcing their decision, Patrick and Teresa Kirby said: “It is with huge sadness that after 25 years, we are finally calling time at the Clarence Tavern. We have loved our time at the pub dearly and will miss you all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a treasure trove of goodies at the pub and not enough room to take everything with us so we’re holding a street sale outside the pub on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July. Come and grab yourselves a bargain.

“We hope you will join us for a goodbye tipple (or 10) over the next couple of weeks and we’re already looking forward to spending time with you on the other side of the bar instead.”