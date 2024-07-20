'Huge sadness' as The Clarence Tavern in Gosport gets ready to close after 25 years
The Clarence Tavern, which is one of the oldest pubs in Gosport, made the announcement on social media at the beginning of this month - and customers have been saddened by the decision.
This weekend, there will be a street sale taking place so that the landlords can sell some of the items from the pub. In a social media post announcing their decision, Patrick and Teresa Kirby said: “It is with huge sadness that after 25 years, we are finally calling time at the Clarence Tavern. We have loved our time at the pub dearly and will miss you all.
“We have a treasure trove of goodies at the pub and not enough room to take everything with us so we’re holding a street sale outside the pub on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July. Come and grab yourselves a bargain.
“We hope you will join us for a goodbye tipple (or 10) over the next couple of weeks and we’re already looking forward to spending time with you on the other side of the bar instead.”
