Hundreds flock to fantastic vegan festival at Mountbatten Centre - 12 pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 10:24 BST
Hundreds of people turned out for a fabulous vegan festival that showcased a range of fantastic businesses.

The vegan extravaganza, which took place at the Mountbatten Centre yesterday (September 21), has welcomed a range of stalls that showcased a range of aspects that contribute to veganism. From delicious food and drink stalls, to beauty brands and clothing, there was something for everyone to get involved in. The event featured more than 60 stalls, all of which, gave an insight into promoting a healthy vegan lifestyle.

The event was hosted and organised by Vegan Events UK and guests had the opportunity to listen to vegan discussions about how to live a vegan lifestyle in a sustainable way.

Here are 12 pictures from the event:

Portsmouth Vegan Festival 2024 drew in hundreds of people who were greeted with a range of vegan stalls and businesses. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Portsmouth Vegan Festival 2024

Portsmouth Vegan Festival 2024 drew in hundreds of people who were greeted with a range of vegan stalls and businesses. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

