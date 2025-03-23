Hungry locals queue down Albert Road as new pie shop opens in Southsea

The launch of Piecaramba! in the Southsea hotspot follows the success of its existing eateries in Winchester and Southampton.

Alongside an extensive range of pies, including their specialty gluten-free options, they also serve a selection of Detroit style pizza pies. The pies are so good they impressed renowned critic, Jay Rayner, who once described them in a review as “a bloody good pie shop”.

Owners Rob Litchfield and Phil Linnsen said: “The city holds a very special place in our hearts; we were both born here and each lived in the city for many years.

“We can’t wait to integrate ourselves into the community and provide a fresh and unique addition to the vibrant food scene. We look forward to working with all the creative souls that make this such a special place to be.”

Piecaramba! has over 20 pies on their menu from traditional fillings such as steak and ale, and chicken, ham and leek, to more creative ones such as its award-winning chilli beef burrito pie. There are also a number of vegan and vegetarian options.

The new eatery at 116 Albert Road is on the former site of JustMustard. Piecaramba! first opened in Winchester in 2016 before opening its second branch in Southampton in 2017.

More details can be found at www.piecaramba.co.uk.

