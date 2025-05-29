I asked AI what the best pubs are in Portsmouth - here's what it came up with

By Steve Deeks
Published 29th May 2025, 13:31 BST
I asked AI what the best pubs are in Portsmouth - here's what it came up with.

When I posed the question to ChatGBT, the AI wizard said: “Portsmouth boasts a vibrant pub scene, offering a mix of historic charm, waterfront views, and quality ales.

"Whether you're seeking a historic setting, waterfront views, or a lively atmosphere, Portsmouth's pubs cater to all preferences. Enjoy your visit.”

Here are some of the best pubs in Portsmouth according to AI:

The Dolphin is a brilliant spot in the city to visit for a bite to eat and it is an extremely 'cool' venue. Picture: Sarah Standing

1. The Dolphin, Portsmouth

The Dolphin is a brilliant spot in the city to visit for a bite to eat and it is an extremely 'cool' venue. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

The Still and West in Bath Square, Old Portsmouth, boasts a garden area that overlooks the harbour and is the perfect place to enjoy a tipple and the sunshine this summer.

2. The Still and West, Old Portsmouth

The Still and West in Bath Square, Old Portsmouth, boasts a garden area that overlooks the harbour and is the perfect place to enjoy a tipple and the sunshine this summer. Photo: -

The Wine Vaults is a great venue located in the bustling Albert Road, Southsea.

3. The Wine Vaults

The Wine Vaults is a great venue located in the bustling Albert Road, Southsea. Photo: Malcolm Wells

Set on Portsdown Hill, the beer garden at The Churchillian offers amazing scenic views of Portsmouth and is a perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon. Picture: Mike Cooter

4. The Churchillian

Set on Portsdown Hill, the beer garden at The Churchillian offers amazing scenic views of Portsmouth and is a perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

