I asked AI what the best pubs are in Portsmouth - here's what it came up with.

When I posed the question to ChatGBT, the AI wizard said: “Portsmouth boasts a vibrant pub scene, offering a mix of historic charm, waterfront views, and quality ales.
"Whether you're seeking a historic setting, waterfront views, or a lively atmosphere, Portsmouth's pubs cater to all preferences. Enjoy your visit.”
Here are some of the best pubs in Portsmouth according to AI:
1. The Dolphin, Portsmouth
The Dolphin is a brilliant spot in the city to visit for a bite to eat and it is an extremely 'cool' venue. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing
2. The Still and West, Old Portsmouth
The Still and West in Bath Square, Old Portsmouth, boasts a garden area that overlooks the harbour and is the perfect place to enjoy a tipple and the sunshine this summer. Photo: -
3. The Wine Vaults
The Wine Vaults is a great venue located in the bustling Albert Road, Southsea. Photo: Malcolm Wells
4. The Churchillian
Set on Portsdown Hill, the beer garden at The Churchillian offers amazing scenic views of Portsmouth and is a perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter
