The Boat House, located in Unit D5, Chichester Marina, is known for its wonderful location on the edge of the marina and its nautical decor which is a brilliant homage to its picturesque surroundings.

Inside, the venue has been meticulously designed to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere and as someone that appreciates the finer details, I was extremely impressed. From the quirky prints to the tiling, it’s clear a lot of thought has gone into making The Boat House a haven where people can relax.

Throughout January, the venue has been offering its ‘Dine with Cocktails and Wine’ set menu which has a broad scope of dishes. I opted for the buttermilk fried chicken with hot sauce on the side - and I have to say I was impressed. The chicken was tender and it had a succulent coating which created the perfect starter - but as someone who doesn’t handle spice, I gave the hot sauce a miss.

For my main, I went for the venison and harissa arancini which came with a tomato, roasted garlic and thyme sauce. When the arancini arrived, I was taken back with the generous portion and my eyes were definitely bigger than my belly. The venison was cooked to perfection and it melted in the mouth.

Our waitresses, Gemma, was absolutely lovely and she is clearly a hard worker who prides herself on making sure customers have the best experience while at The Boat House.

I finished the meal with a cappuccino which was absolutely divine and was clearly made from high quality coffee beans.

Overall, I would say the venue is in a stunning location with sensational views and our waitress made the experience brilliant.

