I looked on Google reviews and here are 16 of the best Portsmouth pubs

By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Aug 2021, 17:01 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 08:45 BST
Portsmouth boasts some terrific pubs and has previously been named as the UK’s booze capital.

Data collected by Liberty Games, a games retailer, revealed Portsmouth has the most pubs per square mile in the country. The city has a total of 12 pubs per square mile – double the number of London. It also beats Liverpool, which has 11 boozers per square mile, and Bristol, which has 10.

We decided to look at the pubs which have the best reviews on Google.

The Eldon Arms temporarily closed in February while the search goes on for new landlords.

Here are the top 16 below.

The Meon in Meon Road, Southsea, PO4 8NN has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews, based on 82 ratings.

1. The Meon

The Meon in Meon Road, Southsea, PO4 8NN has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews, based on 82 ratings. Photo: Google Maps

Eldon Arms in Eldon Street, Southsea, PO5 4BS has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews, based on 258 ratings. Picture: Sarah Standing (180633-2292)

2. The Eldon Arms

Eldon Arms in Eldon Street, Southsea, PO5 4BS has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews, based on 258 ratings. Picture: Sarah Standing (180633-2292) Photo: Sarah Standing

The Rose in June in Milton Road, Milton, PO3 6AR has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews, based on 363 ratings.

3. The Rose In June

The Rose in June in Milton Road, Milton, PO3 6AR has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews, based on 363 ratings. Photo: Paul Jacobs

The Phoenix in Duncan Road, Southsea, PO5 2QU, has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews based on 426 ratings.

4. The Phoenix

The Phoenix in Duncan Road, Southsea, PO5 2QU, has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews based on 426 ratings. Photo: Google Maps

