With artificial intelligence being hot topic at the moment, I decided to jump on the bandwagon and ask ChatGPT where the cheapest pubs in the city were.

It responded with: “If you're looking for budget-friendly pints in Portsmouth, there are some great pubs and spots where you can enjoy a drink without breaking the bank.”

Take a look at these 7 budget friendly pubs in the city, according to AI:

1 . The Sir John Baker, North End The Sir John Baker has been listed by AI as one of the cheapest pubs in the city with it saying that Wetherspoons is famous for its low prices. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2 . The John Jacques, Fratton AI has said The John Jacques is one of the most budget friendly pubs in the city. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Isambard Kingdom Brunel, Portsmouth The Isambard Kingdom Brunel is in a prime spot in the heart of the city centre and it is a budget friendly spot where drinks are as low as £3. | Ian Hargreaves Photo: Ian Hargreaves Photo Sales

4 . The Leopold Tavern, Southsea AI has said The Leopold Tavern is 'known for its friendly vibe' where you can grab a pint for as low as £2.80. | The News Photo: Picture: Google Street View Photo Sales