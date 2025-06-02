I quizzed AI where the best budget friendly pubs are in the city - this is what it said

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 16:28 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 16:28 BST

I asked AI the one true question everyone wants to know the answer to - where are the best budget friendly pubs in the city?

With artificial intelligence being hot topic at the moment, I decided to jump on the bandwagon and ask ChatGPT where the cheapest pubs in the city were.

It responded with: “If you're looking for budget-friendly pints in Portsmouth, there are some great pubs and spots where you can enjoy a drink without breaking the bank.”

Take a look at these 7 budget friendly pubs in the city, according to AI:

The Sir John Baker has been listed by AI as one of the cheapest pubs in the city with it saying that Wetherspoons is famous for its low prices.

1. The Sir John Baker, North End

The Sir John Baker has been listed by AI as one of the cheapest pubs in the city with it saying that Wetherspoons is famous for its low prices. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
AI has said The John Jacques is one of the most budget friendly pubs in the city.

2. The John Jacques, Fratton

AI has said The John Jacques is one of the most budget friendly pubs in the city. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Isambard Kingdom Brunel is in a prime spot in the heart of the city centre and it is a budget friendly spot where drinks are as low as £3.

3. The Isambard Kingdom Brunel, Portsmouth

The Isambard Kingdom Brunel is in a prime spot in the heart of the city centre and it is a budget friendly spot where drinks are as low as £3. | Ian Hargreaves Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Photo Sales
AI has said The Leopold Tavern is 'known for its friendly vibe' where you can grab a pint for as low as £2.80.

4. The Leopold Tavern, Southsea

AI has said The Leopold Tavern is 'known for its friendly vibe' where you can grab a pint for as low as £2.80. | The News Photo: Picture: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice