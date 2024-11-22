Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A perfect Christmas tipple 🎄

I tried Aldi’s brand-new Infusionist Shimmer Globes

The flavours include Blood Orange Gin Liqueur, Honey Rum Liqueur and Toffee Vodka Liqueur

The 70cl bottles are priced at £12.99 each

Discount supermarket Aldi kindly sent me three bottles of its The Infusionist Shimmer Globes to try, which have been launched just in time for Christmas.

The three flavours available in the new range include Blood Orange Gin Liqueur, Honey Rum Liqueur and Toffee Vodka Liqueur, all of which are priced at £12.99 per 70cl bottle.

But before I get into the details of how delicious and unique each flavour tasted, I must first of all discuss how aesthetically pleasing and festive the bottles are.

Hence the name ‘shimmer globes’ the bottle are globe-shaped, with a white and gold star design and leaf circle surrounding the name of each flavour.

Most exciting of all, each of the drinks has a shimmer within the liquid, which beautifully swirls when the bottle is shaken. Once poured into a glass and mixed (I mixed each liqueur with lemonade), the shimmer still remains - which is a nice, festive touch.

Aldi's The Infusionist Shimmer Globes - priced at £12.99 each (Photo: Aldi) | Aldi

The first liqueur I tried was the Blood Orange Gin Liqueur, which I was a little apprehensive about as I have tried Blood Orange gin before and have personally never been much of a fan.

However, I was pleasantly surprised by how sweet the flavour was, with strong, citrus notes. It was really delicious and refreshing.

The second flavour I tried was the Honey Rum Liqueur, which I was really excited about as I love the taste of honey. As I expected it was absolutely gorgeous and genuinely tasted of honey. It was very sweet, but in the best way.

I saved the Toffee Vodka Liqueur till last as I was most intrigued by this flavour. Mostly because while I absolutely love anything toffee flavoured, I don’t particularly like vodka.

But wow, was I impressed with how it tasted. If you like a sticky toffee pudding (like me), then this may be the perfect drink for you as it tasted exactly like it. It was genuinely one if not the best flavoured liqueur I have ever tasted.

I would highly recommend the range for your Christmas parties or gift ideas and I will certainly be purchasing more.

Aldi’s The Infusionist Shimmer Globes are available to purchase in-store now, for £12.99 per 70cl bottle. For more information, head to Aldi’s website.