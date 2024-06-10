Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brits up and down the country can kick off this year’s summer of sport with a free drink from Greene King.

As the Euros 2024 kicks off on Friday, June 14 with the first game between Scotland and Germany, Greene King pubs will be celebrating the match by dishing out free pints. Whether a die-hard supporter or a non-football fan, customers can claim their free pint before the game on Friday.

To claim your free drink, simply head into participating Greene King pubs and say the secret code phrase, ‘For Pub and Country’, at the bar. The offer is available between 6pm and 7pm at 800 of the pub company and brewer’s pubs in England, Scotland, and Wales before kick-off at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle West, head of sport at Greene King, said: “This summer at Greene King we’re hosting the nation, something we’ve been doing for over 200 years. Whether England and Scotland win, lose, or draw come the end of the tournament, we know that there’s nothing we all love more than throwing our support behind our home teams and what better way to kickstart the celebrations than by enjoying a free drink?

“So, head into participating Greene King pubs on Friday 14th and say the secret code phrase – ‘For Pub and Country’ – at the bar to claim your free drink.”