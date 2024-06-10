'I want a free pint': Greene King to dish out free pints to mark Euros 2024 - here's how to claim yours
and live on Freeview channel 276
As the Euros 2024 kicks off on Friday, June 14 with the first game between Scotland and Germany, Greene King pubs will be celebrating the match by dishing out free pints. Whether a die-hard supporter or a non-football fan, customers can claim their free pint before the game on Friday.
To claim your free drink, simply head into participating Greene King pubs and say the secret code phrase, ‘For Pub and Country’, at the bar. The offer is available between 6pm and 7pm at 800 of the pub company and brewer’s pubs in England, Scotland, and Wales before kick-off at 8pm.
Michelle West, head of sport at Greene King, said: “This summer at Greene King we’re hosting the nation, something we’ve been doing for over 200 years. Whether England and Scotland win, lose, or draw come the end of the tournament, we know that there’s nothing we all love more than throwing our support behind our home teams and what better way to kickstart the celebrations than by enjoying a free drink?
“So, head into participating Greene King pubs on Friday 14th and say the secret code phrase – ‘For Pub and Country’ – at the bar to claim your free drink.”
Customers can choose from a variety of drink options, including pints of Greene King’s Level Head and Flint Eye, as well as ciders, spirits, and soft drinks. For more information about the participating pubs, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.