Hampshire is certainly home to some of the finest culinery experts in the country, all of whom dedicate their life to ensuring their customers can enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience – and it’s no surprise that the Michelin Guide has recognised the top ten spots in the area by featuring them in the annual guide.

From 36 On The Quay in Emsworth to Chesil Rectory in Winchester, the guide highlighted the best venues in Hampshire that are definitely worth visiting. Being featured in the Michelin Guide is a no mean feat as it demonstrates that a venue is dishing up high quality food, made with fresh, quality ingredients.

Restaurants don’t always have to break the bank to be featured within the guide – Pulpo Negro, located in New Alresford, has not only been featured in the guide, but it also bagged a Bib Gourmand which demonstrates that it is a venue that offers fresh, good quality ingredients for a reasonable price.

Here are 10 Hampshire venues featured in the Michelin Guide 2025:

The Michelin Guide 2025 has been released revealing that 10 restaurants in Hampshire have been featured.

The Hoddington Arms, Basingstoke Known for its cosy and inviting atmosphere, The Hoddington Arms is a cut above the rest. The pub, which is family run, featured in the Michelin Guide 2025.

36 on the Quay, Emsworth 36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, is a firm fixture in the Michelin Guide after featuring in it for the past few years. It is a very popular choice amongst locals and it is particularly popular over the warmer months. The Michelin Guide said: "A quayside cottage plays host to this intimate restaurant, which affords lovely harbour views – and the sheltered terrace is a hit come summer. Modern dishes display a wealth of different flavours and textures, with the desserts being particularly playful. Bedrooms are cosy and stylish."

Wellington Arms, Baughurst Wellington Arms on Baughurst Road, Tadley, serves up tasty dishes including roast rack of home-reared Jacob lamb with bashed carrot, parsnip & butternut squash & mint sauce.The restaurant has been recognised in the Michelin Guide 2025 after continuing to dish up perfection.