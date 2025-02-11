Hampshire is certainly home to some of the finest culinery experts in the country, all of whom dedicate their life to ensuring their customers can enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience – and it’s no surprise that the Michelin Guide has recognised the top ten spots in the area by featuring them in the annual guide.
From 36 On The Quay in Emsworth to Chesil Rectory in Winchester, the guide highlighted the best venues in Hampshire that are definitely worth visiting. Being featured in the Michelin Guide is a no mean feat as it demonstrates that a venue is dishing up high quality food, made with fresh, quality ingredients.
Restaurants don’t always have to break the bank to be featured within the guide – Pulpo Negro, located in New Alresford, has not only been featured in the guide, but it also bagged a Bib Gourmand which demonstrates that it is a venue that offers fresh, good quality ingredients for a reasonable price.
Marle, in Heckfield, also maintained its Michelin Green Star, which means that the eatery’s core values are centred around building a ‘forward-thinking relationship with the land’ and its produce.