'I'm incredibly proud': Good Companion manager wins award at Greene King Awards for saving customers life
Scott Donnelly, general manager of the Good Companion, has taken home the Best Community Story award at this year’s Pride of Greene King Awards for his selflessness. Scott became concerned when a regular failed to show up to the pub as they usually would and he made the kind decision to visit their home to check on them.
After finding that the customer was very unwell, Scott called an ambulance and waited with them until the emergency services arrived. The paramedics told Scott that without his act of kindness by going above and beyond, the pub’s customers would have died.
Scott was invited to this year’s Pride of Greene King Awards which is where team members across all Greene King pubs were invited to nominate their colleagues that go above and beyond for their customers. The popular actor, comedian and singer, Shaun Williamson - best known for his role as Barry in Eastenders - hosted the night of celebration at St George’s Park attended by 170 Greene King team members, while it was also live streamed to all Greene King’s 39,000 employees.
Scott said: “I’m incredibly proud to receive this award, especially as all the finalists are worthy winners. Our customers at the Good Companion are like family to us, and we look out for each other. I’m so glad that I was able to help one of our customers when they needed it the most as the outcome could have been very different.”
There were ten awards, celebrating team members stories, ranging from the Best Customer Story Award to Best Environment Story, with all entries scrutinised by a panel of judges which included last year’s awards’ winners and the Greene King executive board. The night culminated with the Best Standout Story Award, voted for by team members.
Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King, said: “This is the event in the Greene King calendar that I look forward to the most. It’s been another inspiring evening hearing the incredible stories of our team members going the extra mile, embracing our culture, living our values, and caring about our customers, communities, and teams.”
