Impeccable atmosphere at Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival - 33 Pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Jul 2024, 08:41 BST
Southsea Common was transformed into a festival celebrating Thai culture over the weekend.

Taking place on July 13 and 14, the Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival set up shop in the heart of Southsea for the weekend. The event, which was open between 10am and 7pm on both days, gave people the opportunity to explore the Thai culture through food and drink as well as traditional performances.

From Thai massage to a unique eating competition and Muay Thai boxing, the festival had a range of activities to get involved in.

Here are 33 amazing pictures from the Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival:

Southsea Common was transformed this weekend into a Thai craft and food extravanganza for the whole family. Pictured - Traditional Thai Dancers Photos by Alex Shute

1. Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival

Southsea Common was transformed this weekend into a Thai craft and food extravanganza for the whole family. Pictured - Traditional Thai Dancers Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Southsea Common was transformed this weekend into a Thai craft and food extravanganza for the whole family. Pictured - The Thai Ladyboy show was a hit with visitors. Photos by Alex Shute

2. Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival

Southsea Common was transformed this weekend into a Thai craft and food extravanganza for the whole family. Pictured - The Thai Ladyboy show was a hit with visitors. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Southsea Common was transformed this weekend into a Thai craft and food extravanganza for the whole family. Pictured - The Thai Ladyboy show was a hit with visitors. Photos by Alex Shute

3. Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival

Southsea Common was transformed this weekend into a Thai craft and food extravanganza for the whole family. Pictured - The Thai Ladyboy show was a hit with visitors. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Southsea Common was transformed this weekend into a Thai craft and food extravanganza for the whole family. Pictured - The Thai Ladyboy show was a hit with visitors. Photos by Alex Shute

4. Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival

Southsea Common was transformed this weekend into a Thai craft and food extravanganza for the whole family. Pictured - The Thai Ladyboy show was a hit with visitors. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

