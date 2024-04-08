In Pictures: Beloved Wickham Beer Festival goes down a treat as people flock to get a taste of the action

A beer festival has successfully quenched the thirst of locals as it goes down a treat for yet another year.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Apr 2024, 14:07 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 14:12 BST

Wickham Beer Festival, located in Wickham Community Centre, has been a huge hit with ticket holders. The successful two-day event took place on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 with multiple sessions running. The festival takes place twice a year and it offers more than 30 locally produced beers, ales and ciders – and this year, the list of beverages did not disappoint. The atmosphere was incredible and there also live music and a bbq to tuck into.

For more information about the event, click here.

Here are 12 pictures of the Wickham Beer Festival:

Friends spending an afternoon at the Wickham Beer Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (060424)

1. Wickham Beer Festival

Friends spending an afternoon at the Wickham Beer Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (060424) Photo: Mike Cooter

The busy serving area at the Wickham Beer Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (060424)

2. Wickham Beer Festival

The busy serving area at the Wickham Beer Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (060424) Photo: Mike Cooter

The busy serving area at the Wickham Beer Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (060424)

3. Wickham Beer Festival

The busy serving area at the Wickham Beer Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (060424) Photo: Mike Cooter

The Wickham Community Centre which hosted the beer festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (060424)

4. Wickham Beer Festival

The Wickham Community Centre which hosted the beer festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (060424) Photo: Mike Cooter

