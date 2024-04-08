Wickham Beer Festival, located in Wickham Community Centre, has been a huge hit with ticket holders. The successful two-day event took place on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 with multiple sessions running. The festival takes place twice a year and it offers more than 30 locally produced beers, ales and ciders – and this year, the list of beverages did not disappoint. The atmosphere was incredible and there also live music and a bbq to tuck into.