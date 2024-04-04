Wickham Beer Festival is a charity event that takes place twice a year and is continuing to grow with locals. The event will be taking place on April 5 and 6 and there will be over 30 beers and ciders from local business sponsors including Powder Monkey Brewery and Bowman Ales. Since the event was founded in 2008, it has raised over £17,000 for charities, both locally and nationally, and the organisers are not stopping.

This is the first festival of 2024 and there will be a range of entertainmnet on offer including Chicago 9, The Nick Chandler Band and Hedgehogs. The opening of the festival will take place on Friday, April 5 from 7pm and there will be multiple sessions on Saturday that people can buy tickets for. The evening sessions will be for over 18s but the afternoon session is open to families but children will not be allowed in the main hall or bar area. There will also be a bbq on offer and it is set to be an incredible event for all involved.