Known for it’s high quality coffee and elavated cake menu, Rosario’s & Co, in Gosport, celebrated its second birthday on Tuesday, January 28. The independent coffee shop started from a love of good quality coffee and it has gone from strength to strength over the past two years.

Scott Morey, one of the directors, said: “Honestly, it feels amazing. I think in a time where independent businesses are falling left, right and centre just because of the general climate at the moment, to be able to say we’ve reached two years is absolutely phenomenal.

"It was only the start of this month that I realised that actually it was pushing up to two years – I think you get so caught up in the day to day running that you forget how much time is actually passing quite quickly but it’s been lovely to meet all of the local people that are coming in, all the people from the estate.”

As well as tasty coffee, the shop offers a range of treats including praline brownies, Biscoff brownie, Oreo brownie, Kinder Bueno cookie pie as well as breakfast baps, muffins, and pastries. In a bid to commemorate the coffee shop’s second birthday, the team were offering customers a free small drink all day which was a hit.

Scott added: "It’s been a really good two years – It’s been fantastic. I think when you open a new business anywhere, it’s really difficult to know just how it’s going to go but the reaction to Rosario’s & Co has been phenomenal and we have support from across the borough which is fantastic.

"Ideally we would like to expand across the borough and across the country and the long term dream is to open up a couple of stores across Hampshire but for now we are going to keep going with what we know best.”

