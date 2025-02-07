In Pictures: Uber Eats reveals most popular top ten dishes ordered in Portsmouth

By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Feb 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 16:08 BST
If you’ve ever wondered what the city’s favourite takeaway dishes are – we’ve got the answers.

Growing from just two restaurants to an enormous 422 in 2024, Uber Eats has seen a huge expansion within the city and the delivery service has now revealed the top ten most ordered items. From fish and chips, to burgers and chicken strips, there are five stand out businesses that have proved to be a popular choice over the last year.

Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Eats UK, said: “Portsmouth's food culture is diverse and vibrant, and we’re thrilled to see how local favourites have found a home on the Uber Eats platform.

"From Whody’s to Master Fryer and our Restaurant of the Year winner, Natty’s Jerk it’s clear that Portsmouth's love of great food delivered to their doorsteps is stronger than ever. We’re proud to support the hardworking couriers and incredible local restaurants that make Portsmouth’s food scene what it is.”

Data also revealed that there are over 855 couriers whizzing around Portsmouth to ensure everyone’s Uber Eats arrives on time and it showed that last year, one customer spent £300 in one order.

Uber Eats has revealed the top ten dishes ordered in Portsmouth over the last year.

Uber Eats has revealed the top ten dishes ordered in Portsmouth over the last year.

Uber Eats has revealed the top ten most ordered items in Portsmouth and the Quarter Chicken and Piri Piri Fries have made the list.

Uber Eats has revealed the top ten most ordered items in Portsmouth and the Quarter Chicken and Piri Piri Fries have made the list.

The Master Fryer, North End, has been continuously recommended by locals. Uber Eats has revealed the top ten most ordered takeaway items in Portsmouth and The Master Fryer's chips, jumbo Sausage in batter and cod are all on the list.

The Master Fryer, North End, has been continuously recommended by locals. Uber Eats has revealed the top ten most ordered takeaway items in Portsmouth and The Master Fryer's chips, jumbo Sausage in batter and cod are all on the list.

The birria taco at Fuego's Street is one of the most ordered items on Uber Eats in Portsmouth.

The birria taco at Fuego's Street is one of the most ordered items on Uber Eats in Portsmouth.

