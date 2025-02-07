Growing from just two restaurants to an enormous 422 in 2024, Uber Eats has seen a huge expansion within the city and the delivery service has now revealed the top ten most ordered items. From fish and chips, to burgers and chicken strips, there are five stand out businesses that have proved to be a popular choice over the last year.
Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Eats UK, said: “Portsmouth's food culture is diverse and vibrant, and we’re thrilled to see how local favourites have found a home on the Uber Eats platform.
"From Whody’s to Master Fryer and our Restaurant of the Year winner, Natty’s Jerk it’s clear that Portsmouth's love of great food delivered to their doorsteps is stronger than ever. We’re proud to support the hardworking couriers and incredible local restaurants that make Portsmouth’s food scene what it is.”
Data also revealed that there are over 855 couriers whizzing around Portsmouth to ensure everyone’s Uber Eats arrives on time and it showed that last year, one customer spent £300 in one order.