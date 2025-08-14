Hoggies - Hog Roast is currently being renovated in order to give the former Notios Greek restaurant a new lease of life ahead of its highly anticipated opening on September 15.

Three friends, Mark Legg, Lewis Filer and Simon Hartnett, will be paving the way with their exciting new venture after gaining years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Simon, who previously worked as head chef at the Queens Hotel, will be working his magic in the kitchen to dish up hearty and wholesome comfort food, with slow roasted chicken and pork taking centre stage.

The chef previously said: “I’m so excited to be coming back to cook in Portsmouth.

“Southsea has an amazing food scene and Hoggies is going to be a huge part of that. We’ll be all about big flavours, friendly service, and great vibes in a welcoming setting.”

The renovation project will update the site while maintaining its historical elements such as the Victorian tiles and parquet flooring.

