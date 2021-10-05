Large parts of the hospitality industry is still facing staff shortage issues and that means there are many bar and restaurant jobs available in the Portsmouth area.

Most hospitality venues, including bars and restaurants were forced to close due to lockdown restrictions caused by the Covid:19 pandemic.

Due to the closure of bars and restaurants, staff either lost their jobs or made us of the governments furlough scheme.

Most hospitality venues were forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Shutterstock

The most recent government statistics show that 4,300 people were still using the furlough scheme in Portsmouth on July 31.

Employers in Portsmouth are currently searching for bar and restaurant staff all across the city, with many full time and part time positions available.

These vacancies are currently being advertised on job search website, Indeed.com.

Here are some of the opportunities that are currently available:

Floor and bar staff- Broken and Repaired, Southsea

Broken and Repaired are looking for floor and bar staff at their Southsea secret bar.

Candidates will need to be great at face-to-face customer service and have flexible working hours as they will be needed on evenings and weekends.

Rate of pay will be based on age and experience.

This is a part time role which would be great as a second job or for those who are currently studying in Portsmouth who are over the age of 18.

For more information on the job role, please see here.

Front of House Team Member- 7bone Burger Co, Southsea

7bone, on Guildhall Walk, are looking for those who go the extra mile to join their front of house team.

Candidates can expect competitive pay plus tips and the benefit of free food on shift!

They are looking for those who want full time or part time work and the rate of pay is between £7 and £8.92 an hour.

For more information on this job role, please see here.

Bar team member- The Dockyard, Southsea

The Dockyard, on Guildhall walk, are looking for a great team player who is able to work during busy periods and keen to learn on the job to join their bar team.

Staff perks include 25% off food and drink,25% off a gym membership at David Lloyd, Stonegate extra rewards and much more.

Candidates can also expect a competitive salary at The Dockyard.

For more information, please see here.

Bar staff-Toby Carvery, Hilsea

Toby Carvery, on Copnor Road, are looking for bar staff at their restaurant in Hilsea.

Candidates can expect flexible working hours, 33% off at Miller and Carter and Toby Carvery and team socials so you can work hard and play hard!

Staff will also be able to receive 28 days paid holiday, high street shopping discounts and free shares.

The hours are full time for a competitive salary.

For more information, please see here.

Front of House Staff- The Parade Tea Rooms, Southsea

The Parade Tearooms, on Western Parade, are looking for front of house staff to join their extremely busy family run business.

Job roles include clearing tables, running food, till work, taking orders and general customer service.

Candidates will need to be able to work independently as well as in a team and will be expected to work five days out of seven, which includes both weekend days.

This is a full time role and salaries start from £16,560 a year.

For more information on this job role, please see here.

Bar team member- The Churchillian, Cosham

The Churchillian, on Portsdown Hill Road, are looking for a full time bar team member who loves going the extra mile and enjoys making others happy. Experience is not required but candidates will need to be able to demonstrate that they are a good team player and able to work during busy periods through the week and weekends.

In return, The Churchillian are offering 25% discount on food and drink for you and your entire party at all Stonegate pubs and venues.

They have employee benefits such as discounts on hundreds of brands and services as well as a pension scheme.

Pay will be between £8 and £11 per hour and candidates will be able to receive tips.

For more information on this job role, please see here.

Cocktail bartender – Slug and Lettuce, Gunwharf Quays

Slug and Lettuce, in Gunwharf Quays, are looking for a cocktail bartender to join their team.

Experience is not required but you will need to demonstrate that you are a team player as well as being able to work through busy periods and you are keen to learn.

Staff perks include 25% off food and drink, the use of Wagestream where you can access your pay before pay date, voluntary benefits from major high street retails, 25% off a gym membership at David Lloyd and much more.

Rates of pay are between £6.56 and £8.91 an hour and candidates will be able to receive tips.

For more information on this job role, please see here.

Team Leader- The Bold Forester, Southsea

The Bold Forester, on Albert Road, are looking for a full time bar and waiting team leader who is bursting with energy, passion and excitement who do not take themselves too seriously.

The role will include assisting the management team and to ensure all shifts run smoothly.

Candidates will not need tons of experience but some experience working as a supervisor/team leader will make your application stand out.

Benefits include staff discount and a flexible schedule but weekend work will sometimes be required.

Rates of pay are between £8.50 and £9.80 and staff will be able to receive additional pay in the form of tips.

For more information on this job role, please see here.

Restaurant supervisor- The Royal Maritime Club, Portsea

The Royal Maritime Club, on Queen Street, are looking for a restaurant and banqueting supervisor/team leader to work either full time or part time at their venue.

Previous experience at team leader/supervisor level is essential and supervising big events such as weddings, banquets or large family celebrations would be an advantage.

The role will include overseeing and working alongside a team of staff during food service to ensure guests are having a high standard experience.

The candidate will be able to choose whether to work full time or part time but must be available to work shifts including evenings and weekends.

Benefits include a competitive salary, pension plan, staff discounts on meals, use of the pool/jacuzzi and steam room as well as time off over Christmas and New Year.

For more information, please see the job role here.

