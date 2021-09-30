The most recent government statistics show that 4,300 people in Portsmouth were still on furlough on July 31.

The sectors with the most people on the job retention scheme in the local authority include accommodation and food services, 960, wholesale and retail, 490, and manufacturing, 450.

‘Companies in these employment categories and others have struggled to recruit amid the fuel crisis and other problems affecting the supply chain.’

Chief executive and executive chairman for the Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, Ross McNally, said furlough was vital for saving livelihoods and there is still major uncertainty for businesses as the Job Retention Scheme comes to a close.

He said: ‘Millions of jobs and livelihoods have been saved through the furlough safety net. It has been wound down in a tapered, measured way with due notice, but its withdrawal now will still mean considerable uncertainty for many employees and businesses.

‘Clearly the economy is facing huge challenges with supply chain disruption and recruitment issues in many sectors coupled with the prospect of rising inflation.

‘We call on the government to maintain flexibility in its range of business support measures to help companies to trade their way out of this difficult period.’

Employers in Portsmouth are advertising various roles as job vacancies hit record highs earlier in September.

Here are some of the opportunities currently available.

Portsmouth Community Nursing team are looking to recruit someone to give nursing care to people in their homes.

The salary ranges between £20,330 and £21,777 a year and you will need a clean drivers licence and access to a vehicle to be considered.

Regular training and a host of other benefits, including flexible working options, are available.

BP are looking for someone to assist in managing their Marks and Spencer affiliated food shop and Wild Bean cafe.

Teamworking skills are highly desired and experience in retail is preferred but not essential.

The hospitality sector was badly hit by the pandemic and Five Guys burger restaurant in Portsmouth are advertising for more crew members to join their staff.

The contracted wage is £9.50 an hour and it is also scalable as part of a learn as you earn scheme.

Retail giant Aldi are employing stock assistants at their Southampton Road store in Portsmouth.

Inventory management and helping with customer service will be some of things you’ll be asked to do.

The wage is £9.50 an hour.

The council is looking to recruit a control officer at Portsmouth International Port.

Communication is key for the role as you will in contact with all the ship vessels and pilots that pass through.

You’ll need to demonstrate knowledge of emergency procedures and the salary on offer is between £21,841 and £25,481 a year across a 43 hour work week, which could increase with shift allowances.

Additionally, the council is offering the chance to be a family intervention worker.

The aim is to build bridges between parents and their children, by working with families directly and producing reports for the council.

An NNEB or NVQ3 in Health & Social Care qualification, or a relevant childcare qualification, and previous experience working with families and children in certain settings is essential for the £21,841 to £25,481 a year salary.

The law enforcement arm of the Home Office is offering a £24,883 to £27,372 a year salary to become a border force officer.

They want someone with a strong sense of integrity and the ability to deal with challenging situations in order to maintain immigration controls and potentially make arrests.

A background in security is desirable.

The hotel chain is looking for someone on a 16-hour contract to cover the reception at their site in Portsmouth Dockyard.

No previous experience is required and the wage is £9.21 an hour, as long as you’re a people person, you’ll be considered.

A manufacturing company based in Fareham which provides fibre optic systems for wind turbines is hiring an inventory controller.

Working with the production manager, you will organise deliveries of supplies and make sure stock levels for components are maintained.