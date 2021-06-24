Join the rosé revolution with these pink drinks | Alistair Gibson

Villa Maria Blush Sauvignon is one of the wines Alistair recommends.

Rosé, it seems, has gone from a frivolous after-thought to an incredibly popular tipple, with everyone from Brad Pitt to Kylie Minogue adding their names to the ever-increasing amount of celebrity wine labels.

There is no doubt this pink revolution has been led by Provence, where wine drinkers’ interest for pale, crisp, dry rosé wines was first piqued. However there is a whole world of rosé out there, and if you are beginning to get a little bored of similar wines from the South of France, here are three wines from the other side of the world.

Left Field Rosé 2020, Hawkes Bay (Waitrose £10.99) is about as far removed from Provence rosé as you could wish for. Not only geographically but it is also a very unusual blend of merlot, pinotage and arneis – clearly the name Left Field is very apt. It is almost a ruby-pink colour. There are aromas of ripe fruit including watermelon and wild strawberries, followed by some crunchy acidity on the palate before a just off dry finish. It is nice to taste a rosé that is not afraid to show a little more fruit and this would be a brilliant match with seared teriyaki salmon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staying in New Zealand, Villa Maria Blush Sauvignon 2020 (Morrisons £9.75, Asda £9, Tesco £9.50, Sainsbury’s £9.50) is made by adding a splash of merlot to sauvignon blanc. It seems to be a natural progression, given rosé’s popularity, to New Zealand’s most famous wine export. It is unmistakably sauvignon blanc on the nose with notes of tropical fruits and lime but with just a hint of soft red fruits in the background. I’m not sure if this wine is for me, but I do understand the appeal – perhaps the perfect picnic wine, I’m sure the canned version can’t be too far away.