Justasia is based in North End and is the city's first Filipino cafe serving a fantastic mixture of Pan-Asian food and drink with a menu featuring the owners’ selections of their favourite dishes and drinks from across the continent. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner the menu features food from Malaysia, Singapore – as well as the English fry-up for those feeling less adventurous.

Among its many delights is a selection of Filipino all-day breakfasts with choices including Chicken Tocilog - a sweet savoury chicken marinated in Filipino seasoning served with garlic fried rice, egg, and salad and a

Tortasilog – a Filipino eggplant omelette served with garlic fried rice and salad.

Staff Mahida Rahman and chef Maria Imperial with Beef Tapa Picture: Habibur Rahman

The lunch menu features a variety of noodle, rice and Bao Buns dishes as well as its Filipino Pan-sets which include stir fry chicken noodles, a spring roll, seasonal vegetables, fried rice and choice of Filipino meat. And its evening menu includes a sushi bake, Indonesian spicy stir fry noodles, a katsu curry, a biryani and bang bang chicken. Just Asia also has a variety of amazing pancakes and desserts.

Justasia can be found at 83 Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth PO2 8AA on 023 9400 8333 and is open Monday to Saturday. For full opening times and more details about its menu visit its website.

Pictured: Some of the food that's available at Just Asia Cafe Picture: Habibur Rahman

Pictured: Owner Katrina Pobre with a selection of dishes available Picture: Habibur Rahman