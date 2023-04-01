News you can trust since 1877
Justasia in Portsmouth: The city's fantastic Pan-Asian Cafe serving breakfast, brunch and lunch

If you are looking for fantastic food cooked with lots of love and care then look no further than Justasia – a hidden family-run gem which can be found in the heart of our city.

By Kelly Brown
Published 1st Apr 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read

Justasia is based in North End and is the city's first Filipino cafe serving a fantastic mixture of Pan-Asian food and drink with a menu featuring the owners’ selections of their favourite dishes and drinks from across the continent. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner the menu features food from Malaysia, Singapore – as well as the English fry-up for those feeling less adventurous.

Among its many delights is a selection of Filipino all-day breakfasts with choices including Chicken Tocilog - a sweet savoury chicken marinated in Filipino seasoning served with garlic fried rice, egg, and salad and a

Tortasilog – a Filipino eggplant omelette served with garlic fried rice and salad.

Staff Mahida Rahman and chef Maria Imperial with Beef Tapa Picture: Habibur Rahman
The lunch menu features a variety of noodle, rice and Bao Buns dishes as well as its Filipino Pan-sets which include stir fry chicken noodles, a spring roll, seasonal vegetables, fried rice and choice of Filipino meat. And its evening menu includes a sushi bake, Indonesian spicy stir fry noodles, a katsu curry, a biryani and bang bang chicken. Just Asia also has a variety of amazing pancakes and desserts.

Justasia can be found at 83 Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth PO2 8AA on 023 9400 8333 and is open Monday to Saturday. For full opening times and more details about its menu visit its website.

ALSO READ: The Tenth Hole in Southsea - Serving some the best cakes - and mac and cheese - in Portsmouth

Pictured: Some of the food that's available at Just Asia Cafe Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: Owner Katrina Pobre with a selection of dishes available Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: Beef Tapa, one of the most popular dishes on the menu Picture: Habibur Rahman
