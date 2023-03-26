News you can trust since 1877
The Tenth Hole in Southsea: Serving some the best cakes - and mac and cheese - in Portsmouth

A stone’s throw away from the seafront, The Tenth Hole in Southsea is one of Portsmouth best known and most loved eateries in the city which keeps its customers coming back time and time again.

By Kelly Brown
Published 26th Mar 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 13:47 BST

Well-known for its amazing cakes, the tearoom The Tenth Hole in Eastern Parade takes its name from the adjoining nine-hole pitch and putt – said to be the oldest of its kind in the world - with the eatery being the final stop after completing the nine holes of the course.

And a stop at The Tenth Hole is hard to resist with its counter full of delicious cakes welcoming costumers – including its coffee and walnut, jam and buttercream, mixed berry cheesecake, chocolate fudge cake and its strawberry and clotted cream sponge.

But as its loyal customers who line up outside eagerly waiting for a table know, the Tenth Hole is more than just cakes. Serving both a breakfast and a lunch menu, including a children’s menu, The Tenth Hole has a wide variety of things to choose from a croque madame to a homemade steak and Guinness pie. However in what can only be described as Portsmouth’s worst-kept secret, the star of the show is The Tenth Hole’s amazing macaroni and cheese which can also be served with with the option of pesto and tomatoes or bacon and remains a firm favourite with its loyal customers.

Some of the delicious cakes at The Tenth Hole tearooms Picture: Habibur Rahman
The Tenth Hole has both indoor and outside seating with a covered area and welcomes dogs. It can be found at Eastern Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth PO4 9RF. For more information visit its website.

ALSO SEE: Giorgio's Pizza - Serving the biggest and some of the best pizzas

Some of the delicious cakes Picture: Habibur Rahman
One of the traditional breakfasts at The Tenth Hole Picture: Habibur Rahman
One of the traditional breakfasts at The Tenth Hole Picture: Habibur Rahman
One of the traditional breakfasts at The Tenth Hole Picture: Habibur Rahman
