Karen's Diner is coming to Portsmouth: How to get tickets as date at Southsea Drift begin to sell out

Tickets are selling out as the ‘rudest restaurant in the world’ Karen’s Diner heads to Portsmouth this summer.

By Kelly Brown
Published 9th May 2023, 12:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:03 BST

The restaurant, which prides itself on providing customers with the worst service possible, is coming to the city as part of its UK tour and will be hosted at Drift Southsea from July 28 to 30 – when the Palmerston Road venue will be transformed into a traditional diner providing a menu filled with New York style food.

A number of the sessions have already sold out – so if you want to visit then you had better book fast.

Karen’s Diner has risen in popularity over the last year and prides its experience on five star food with only one star service, with videos captured at its restaurants going viral on social platforms such as TikTok. It takes its name from the internet reference to ‘Karen’ being used to describe an obnoxious, and entitled woman who frequently wants to speak to the manager. However at Karen’s Diner, the staff simply do not care for any complaints and will give any attitude straight back. It is described as an interactive and absurdly fun experience in which the waiters are required to be less than accommodating to their customers. The menu includes burgers, hotdogs, waffles and milkshakes.

Karen's Diner is coming to PortsmouthKaren's Diner is coming to Portsmouth
Whether it be the waiters or waitresses delivering your order to the wrong table, forcing you to play games, or barraging you with an expletive rant - customers are not expected to forget their visit in a hurry.

To book tickets at Southsea Drift, which start at £40, follow the link to Karen's Diner On Tour: Portsmouth.

Karen's Diner is heading to Portsmouth this summer.Karen's Diner is heading to Portsmouth this summer.
