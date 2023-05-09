The restaurant, which prides itself on providing customers with the worst service possible, is coming to the city as part of its UK tour and will be hosted at Drift Southsea from July 28 to 30 – when the Palmerston Road venue will be transformed into a traditional diner providing a menu filled with New York style food .

Karen’s Diner has risen in popularity over the last year and prides its experience on five star food with only one star service, with videos captured at its restaurants going viral on social platforms such as TikTok. It takes its name from the internet reference to ‘Karen’ being used to describe an obnoxious, and entitled woman who frequently wants to speak to the manager. However at Karen’s Diner, the staff simply do not care for any complaints and will give any attitude straight back. It is described as an interactive and absurdly fun experience in which the waiters are required to be less than accommodating to their customers. The menu includes burgers, hotdogs, waffles and milkshakes.