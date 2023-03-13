The restaurant, which prides itself on providing customers with the worst service possible, is coming to the south coast as part of its UK tour this year. Providing a menu boasting New York style food, Karen’s Diner has risen in popularity over the last year with videos captured at its restaurants in Australia, America and the UK going viral on social platforms such as TikTok.

Whether it be the waiters or waitresses delivering your order to the wrong table, throwing stuff like menus on the floor or barraging you with an expletive rant - customers will not forget their visit in a hurry. Billed as 5* food with 1* service, the restaurant is an interactive diner where you will be ‘greeted’ and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen's Diner is coming to Southsea

Tickets for most dates of the Karen’s Diner UK tour are on sale now with prices ranging from £40 to £42.50 including its South Coast visits to Southampton’s Orange Rooms from March 24 to 26, Revolution in Brighton from March 19 to April 2 and Revolution in Bournemouth on April 2.