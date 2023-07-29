Karen's Diner: Look inside "rudest restaurant in the world" which opened at Southsea Drift Bar in Portsmouth
Karen’s Diner, branded by many as the “rudest restaurant in the world”, has opened up at Southsea’s Drift Bar in Palmerston Road. Guests have been eagerly awaiting some great food but terrible service.
The business is currently on a UK tour and opening up at venues across the UK. A menu boasting sumptuous New York style food will be presented to customers, but served in the most terrible way possible.
The dining experience is only available this weekend, with limited availability remaining. Karen’s Diner rose in prominence over the last year with videos captured at its restaurants in Australia going viral on TikTok.
Guests have already been filling the seats to experience it first-hand. Here are some pictures from opening day.