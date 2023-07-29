News you can trust since 1877
Karen's Diner: Look inside "rudest restaurant in the world" which opened at Southsea Drift Bar in Portsmouth

Customers have been experiencing the polar opposite of a traditional dining experience in Portsmouth this weekend.
By Freddie Webb
Published 29th Jul 2023, 12:39 BST

Karen’s Diner, branded by many as the “rudest restaurant in the world”, has opened up at Southsea’s Drift Bar in Palmerston Road. Guests have been eagerly awaiting some great food but terrible service.

NOW READ: Karen's Diner opens in Portsmouth

The business is currently on a UK tour and opening up at venues across the UK. A menu boasting sumptuous New York style food will be presented to customers, but served in the most terrible way possible.

The dining experience is only available this weekend, with limited availability remaining. Karen’s Diner rose in prominence over the last year with videos captured at its restaurants in Australia going viral on TikTok.

Guests have already been filling the seats to experience it first-hand. Here are some pictures from opening day.

People having fun at Karen's Diner.

1. Karen's Diner

People having fun at Karen's Diner. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Despite the terrible service, the people of Portsmouth have been flocking to Karen's Diner.

2. Karen's Diner

Despite the terrible service, the people of Portsmouth have been flocking to Karen's Diner. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Karen's Diner is only in Portsmouth this weekend.

3. Karen's Diner

Karen's Diner is only in Portsmouth this weekend. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Karen's Diner has development a cult following after videos from its Australian restaurants went viral on TikTok.

4. Karen's Diner

Karen's Diner has development a cult following after videos from its Australian restaurants went viral on TikTok. Photo: Habibur Rahman

