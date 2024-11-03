This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Kevin’s back on our screens with a new adventure 🥕

Aldi has unveiled its brand-new Christmas 2024 advert starring Kevin the Carrot

Kevin the Carrot has featured in Aldi’s Christmas adverts for many years

Aldi has recently announced its Christmas 2024 range

Discount supermarket Aldi have unveiled its Christmas 2024 advert - with iconic character Kevin the Carrot set to make a return.

Making its silver screen debut on Monday November 4, the highly-anticipated advert shows what Kevin the Carrot is up to for Christmas this year.

The advert, which is now live on YouTube, is set in a festive village where the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ has been kidnapped by a group of ‘evil humbugs’.

Aldi unveils its 2024 Christmas advert - as Kevin the Carrot returns (Photo: Clarion Comms / Aldi) | Clarion Comms / Aldi

After being set on an ‘impossible mission’ by Santa Claus, Kevin and his fellow carrot pal Katie must save the day, making their way through dangerous situations in disguise to free the ‘Spirit of Christmas’.

After the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ is freed, the festive village which was plunged into darkness is lit up once again, revealing a dinner table filled with Aldi’s Christmas 2024 range; including meats, mince pies, chocolate and more.

The advert ends with the magical message of “Christmas is better when goodwill is returned.”

Jemma Townsend, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “Would it even be Christmas without Kevin the Carrot on our screens? We’re delighted to bring back everyone’s favourite carrot for a ninth year to help the nation get into the Christmas spirit.”

Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, added: “While the ad is packed with the light-hearted entertainment our shoppers have come to know and love, the message behind the campaign is a more serious one — we want to make sure everyone can have the best Christmas possible. It’s why we have a big focus on quality this Christmas, while making sure our prices continue to be unbeatable.”

For more information on Aldi’s Christmas 2024 range, please visit its website.