KFC Cowplain permanently closed having been open in the area for decades
KFC on London Road, has been a permanent fixture in Cowplain village for decades. However the fast food restaurant closed permanently this week with workmen not wasting time to take the signs down.
The News understands that following a takeover the Cowplain branch closed with staff moving to alternative restaurants. Signs on the door appeared on Tuesday, April 30 which read: “Unfortunately, this store is now permanently closed. The closest KFC store Bedhampton (PO9 3BF). Apologies for any inconvenience caused by this stores closure.”
It brings to an end the restaurants presence in Cowplain having been there for a number of years.
