Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goodwillies owner, Alan Goodger, has confirmed that the business will close as he has decided to retire.

Alan Goodger, 72, has been the company director of Goodwillies in Waterlooville since 1986, and it has been in his family since his grandfather bought the business in 1944. The timber yard has been closed since Wednesday, April 17 after a number of staff, some which had worked there for decades, were made redundant the day before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While formal confirmation of it’s closure will be happening over the next couple of weeks, Alan has confirmed to The News that it has closed as he has decided to retire. Alan said: “We are very sad to go. We would like to thank everybody for their custom over the years and we have had some very kind comments from people. Our staff have been absolutely brilliant over the years and I’m very grateful to each and every one of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Inflation and the cost of living crisis has also affected business with people putting off projects. The main reason is my age though, I’m coming up to 73 and it’s about time I retired. The last few years have not been easy, everyone talks about building but there is not a lot going on.”