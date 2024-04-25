Goodwillies owner confirms closure as a mixture of Brexit and cost of living crisis leads to retirement
Alan Goodger, 72, has been the company director of Goodwillies in Waterlooville since 1986, and it has been in his family since his grandfather bought the business in 1944. The timber yard has been closed since Wednesday, April 17 after a number of staff, some which had worked there for decades, were made redundant the day before.
While formal confirmation of it’s closure will be happening over the next couple of weeks, Alan has confirmed to The News that it has closed as he has decided to retire. Alan said: “We are very sad to go. We would like to thank everybody for their custom over the years and we have had some very kind comments from people. Our staff have been absolutely brilliant over the years and I’m very grateful to each and every one of them.”
It has been a turbulent few years in the building trade, and the company has been affected by a number of issues. Alan said: “People may not agree but the tragic decision of Brexit has damaged a lot of industries, and of course the cost of Covid. Prices more than doubled in 2020, due to demand and the Americans suddenly coming into the market. The price did come down again but it destroys your cashflow.
“Inflation and the cost of living crisis has also affected business with people putting off projects. The main reason is my age though, I’m coming up to 73 and it’s about time I retired. The last few years have not been easy, everyone talks about building but there is not a lot going on.”
The site on London Road is now closed to the public while remaining administrative and accounting tasks are completed. It brings to an end one of the longest running businesses in the area, having been established in 1882.
