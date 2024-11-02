A cherished Jamaican kitchen is dishing up a fantastic offer where children eat for free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From now until December 31 families are invited to enjoy a taste of Jamaica with a complimentary meal for every child under 10 at Natty’s Jerk, in Commercial Road.

As part of the Free Pickney Meal offer, kids can choose from a delicious selection of child-friendly and spice-friendly dishes, including a Mini Jerk Box Meal, Mini Jerk Pon Fries, Mini Chicken Slider Bun, and Nuggets with Fries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nattys Jerk, Commercial Road, Portsmouth is known for its incredible food and atmosphere. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Natty, founder of Natty’s Jerk, said: “We’ve created Free Pickney Meals to give families a chance to relax and enjoy some quality time together over great food.

“There’s no better time to treat the kids, and we’re proud to share our love for Jamaican cuisine with the next generation.”