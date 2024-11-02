Kids eat free at Natty's Jerk in Portsmouth with new family offer
From now until December 31 families are invited to enjoy a taste of Jamaica with a complimentary meal for every child under 10 at Natty’s Jerk, in Commercial Road.
As part of the Free Pickney Meal offer, kids can choose from a delicious selection of child-friendly and spice-friendly dishes, including a Mini Jerk Box Meal, Mini Jerk Pon Fries, Mini Chicken Slider Bun, and Nuggets with Fries.
Natty, founder of Natty’s Jerk, said: “We’ve created Free Pickney Meals to give families a chance to relax and enjoy some quality time together over great food.
“There’s no better time to treat the kids, and we’re proud to share our love for Jamaican cuisine with the next generation.”