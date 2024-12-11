They are thought to be the longest serving landlords in the Portsmouth area and possibly the whole of Hampshire.

Barry Kewell who runs the Northcote Hotel public house in Portsmouth. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (13125-2)

Barry and Lynn Kewell are still going strong after celebrating 40 years in the local pub trade. They took over The Leopard Inn in Purbrook on November 27, 1984 under the Whitbread banner before moving to The Northcote in Southsea on March 27, 1990 - where they still pour pints.

During their time at the Stonegate pub, they have built up what has become a popular jaunt for many local punters. With a loyal following, the prospering pub bucks the trend of decline seen in many watering holes across the country.

The late era Victorian pub, a large and imposing back street local based on the residential Francis Avenue, was voted by News readers as one of the cosiest pubs in the area. But the warmth of Barry and Lynn, their daughter Samantha and grandson Jordan who work behind the bar, ensure that punters keep coming back for more.

The pub has plenty of reasons for locals to drop in for a visit with darts for men on a Tuesday and Thursday for ladies. Wednesday is pool night and on Sunday there is live music and a meat raffle.

The Northcote in Francis Avenue, Southsea

Former Albert Road Pub Watch chairman Barry, 75, said: “I’m still enjoying it to a degree but am a bit more back seat than before. I still come down every day to help behind the bar but have handed over the cellar work.

“My grandson and daughter work behind the bar and my wife Lynn looks after the upstairs and all of us. We’ve been working together for a long time and it seems to work well with us all happy.

“We do quite well as a pub because we have been here a long time and have loyal customers who we are very grateful to. They look after us and we try to look after them.

“When we took over, though, it was a struggle for two years and (the pub) was doing nothing (to earn money). We were managing four pubs at the same time but are now down to just the one.”

Asked what the pull of running a pub has been for so long, Barry said: “The social side is one of the biggest things. We know our customers and what drinks people want. The majority of our trade is from locals.

“We’ve built it up as a community pub of regulars who are more like friends than customers. They were very loyal to us during the pandemic…they came in their blankets and pillows and sat in the garden in the freezing cold.

“The pub has a real camaraderie. I would not want one of the pubs on Albert Road that relies on passing trade.”

The pub is a place of many memories too - with the most shocking involving Barry’s family and now workforce. “My daughter suddenly gave birth to a boy (Jordan) upstairs 18 years ago when she did not even know she was pregnant,” Barry said. “She was three months premature and spent three months in intensive care.”