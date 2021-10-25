LAS Iguanas is set to open a new restaurant in Hampshire.

The new Latin American themed chain will be opening a site in Southampton before the end of the year.

Big Table Group, which also owns the Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge chains, said Las Iguanas has ‘exceeded all expectations’ after reopening following the relaxation of pandemic restrictions earlier this year.

Chief executive Alan Morgan said: ‘Las Iguanas has consistently proven to be an extremely popular choice with consumers, and now is the perfect time to grow the brand across the country, targeting high footfall locations in major towns and city centres.’

Las Iguanas Latin American Restaurant at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Picture: Michael Scaddan

Big Table Group are planning to open 50 new restaurants as part of its expansion plans.

More than £50 million will be invested over the next three years, creating 1,250 jobs nationally.

The group said it will use £35 million to expand it’s network of restaurants to 200, and £19 million on refurbishing 70 sites.

Of the 50 new sites, Big Table Group said it will open 35 Las Iguanas outlets across major UK towns and city centres, almost doubling the number of restaurants in the Latin American chain.

These new expansion plans come after Big Table Group, formally known as the Casual Dining Group, hired former KFC executive Paul Stokes as the group’s head of acquisitions to lead its growth strategy.

