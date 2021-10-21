Trinity’s at The Lightship, in Haslar Marina, served its last customers on Saturday.

Owner of the restaurant, Maria Payter, wrote a sad farewell message to her loyal customers following the closure.

In a statement on Facebook, she said: ‘And the story ends here.

Aerial view of Haslar Marina and The Lightship, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing

‘Our last trading day was yesterday (October 16) and the venue is now closed, waiting for the new management to take over.

‘So many thanks to all of our amazing customers over the years.

‘It has been a pleasure serving you all.

‘Time for our new adventure in the Canary Islands - but we'll miss you so much.’

The restaurant offered a unique floating dining experience inside the striking green historic lightship vessel.

Ms Payter added that she was going to manage a new restaurant called Pelicano Restaurant in Lanzarote.

It is unclear when or if a new management team will take over.

Before being converted into a restaurant and bar, the lightship served on many stations around the English coastline until 1991.

She was ordered by Trinity House just before the end of WWII.

It is one of the best preserved examples in the UK and many original features remained after her conversion.

Trinity’s at The Lightship has been serving seafood and other dishes to diners since 1993.

It underwent a substantial refurbishment in 2019 and was given a new interior and menu, and has been a pillar of the Gosport community and has earned a good reputation, especially for its community work.

As previously reported, Trinity’s team delivered Easter lunches and roasts dinners to key workers and those struggling for money during the Covid-19 lockdown last year.

This included 100 roast dinners being given to the Portsmouth City Council night responders team and their families.

