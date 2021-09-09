McDonald's to launch a new vegan 'McPlant' burger in the UK

The new McPlant burger. Picture: McDonalds/PA Wire

The fast food chain claims it tastes ‘just like beef’.

The new McPlant burger is already up for grabs around the world but it has finally made its way onto the UK menu.

Here's everything you need to know about the new plant-based product:

What is the McPlant?

The new McDonald's burger is modelled on the Quarter Pounder Deluxe burger.

The fast food giant has spent months trying to find a suitable dairy-alternative cheese for the burger to make it exclusively plant-based.

The patty contains pea protein, with coconut and rapeseed oil and McDonald's have created their own vegan cheese for the McPlant.

There is also a plant based sandwich sauce to compliment the burger, as well as all the classic salad toppings.

The McPlant will be priced at £3.49 when it is released.

How was the burger created?

The burger has been created in a partnership with meat-free favourite, Beyond Meat.

Beyond Meat, an American meat-alternative company, claims that the burger has ‘the flavour and texture of real beef’.

The aim for the fast food chain isn't just to target vegetarians, they hope that the burger will appeal to meat eaters who are looking for something different on the menu.

A spokesperson for McDonald's said that the McPlant was ‘all about giving customers more choices’.

The golden arches hope their new offering will appeal to 'flexitarians', who are people who enjoy a mainly vegetarian diet, but occasionally eat meat products.

This plant-based burger is Vegetarian Society Approved and cooked separately from the meat products in store.

When will the McPlant come to the UK?

The long awaited veggie burger is about to make its way over to the UK.

The burger is said to launch in 10 McDonald's sites in Coventry from September 29 and will roll out to 250 stores in October.

The McPlant should be nationwide by January, just in time for Veganuary.

McDonald's are also launching its new delivery service in 900 restaurants. Delivery will now be available through the chain's My McDonald's app.

Previously, you could only order food for walk-in takeaways through the app, or by delivery through Uber Eats and Just Eat.

