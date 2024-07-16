Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McDonald’s has set its sights on a brownfield site in Titchfield - and the chain has urged residents to ‘support’ the plans.

The plans outline that the new fast food restaurant and drive-thru will create an 86-seat restaurant, 37 car parking spaces, and 14 cycle parking spaces at a brownfield site at the A27 junction on Southampton Road and Farm Road. The plans were submited to Fareham Borough Council in March of this year and the council originally set a target date of June 3 for a decision to be made regarding the application - but an outcome has not been reached yet.

McDonald’s took to social media on July 1 to ask for residents, who support the proposed plans, to submit a comment on the application.

The Facebook post for McDonald’s said: “If you want the council to approve this new McDonald’s, we need you to make your voice heard by Fareham Borough Council. “Our proposals for the new restaurant in Titchfield would: Generate between £50,000 and £60,000 in business rates payable to Fareham Borough Council, helping to fund key local services. Provide approximately 100 new jobs, in a range of full and part-time positions, with a clear development path to management. Alleviate pressures on surrounding restaurants in Fareham.”

The planning application, on the borough council’s website, has been open to public comments from local residents - and dozens have been submitted with a combination of support and opposition.

One anonymous comment said: “I fully object to this proposal to build a McDonald's on this site - This is promoting fast food which will encourage obesity, diabetes and other health issues. This will promote anti social behaviour as the site most definitely will have to be driven to. The police will be overwhelmed and stretched if having to deal with the anti social behaviour.”

Another comment said: “I support this application because a new McDonald’s would represent significant investment in Fareham, boosting the local economy.”

There have been a lot of mixed responses to the plans with some residents concerned about the traffic flow, the noise disruption and the possible litter. Some comments have also highlighted that a McDonald’s already exists in West Street, Fareham, and Speedfields Park, Fareham.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We are excited about the opportunity to open a restaurant in Fareham, if approved the proposed restaurant will bring significant investment to the local area and deliver up to 120 full and part-time jobs. We strive to be a good neighbour in the communities in which we operate and as part of the application process we have been liaising with the local community and stakeholders to help mitigate any concerns they may have.”

A decision for the proposed plans has not been confirmed but it is under consideration. To view the planning documents for the plans for McDonald’s in Titchfield, click here.