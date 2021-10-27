Mehmet's Kitchen in Portsmouth has been named Best Newcomer at the 2021 British Kebab Awards.

The 9th British Kebab Award ceremony took place in London on Tuesday, and was attended by kebab restaurants across the UK.

Also at the event were politicians including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and even the prime minister made an appearance through a congratulatory video message to all the nominees.

The family-run kebab restaurant won the category thanks to public votes, beating the nine other newcomers from areas such as Manchester, Cardiff and Brighton.

Owner, Mehmet Ulucan, 41, from Hilsea, was so thrilled to have won the award, and said he couldn’t have done it without his family, who help run the restaurant, and his loyal customers.

He said: ‘I would love to thank them all, my journey has just started and I want to share it with my customers and friends.’

Dilan Kebab House in Park Parade, Leigh Park, was named the Just Eat Best Delivery winner in the 2021 British Kebab Awards.

‘This is a family-run business and they all work so hard, it’s just amazing.’

Mehmet said the award is definitely going to help the future of the business, and he hopes that people will continue to enjoy his food for many years to come.

He said: ‘Our standard is always going to be the same so we just need to keep going and adding new dishes.’

‘Hopefully next year we’re going to win the best restaurant again for the 2022 awards.’

Mehmet said the award and certificate will take pride of place in the restaurant and he hopes to also get stickers on the windows with the accreditation, so that the success of the award can be shared with the community that he is so thankful for.

Also bringing an award back is Dilan Kebab House in Leigh Park, which won the Best Just Eat delivery service award. The shop has been owned by Aziz Mendil since 2015 and his 17-year-old son, Azad, was thrilled to have won.

Azad said: ‘It feels really amazing for a kebab shop like us in Leigh Park, it was the first time that we’ve done something this major and we’re really happy that we’ve come this far and won, and hopefully next year we want to win it again.’

‘I’d like to say thank you very much to everyone who voted for us and for all the support that we’ve had throughout the process.’

Dilan Kebab House can be found online at dilankebab.com.

