Only the best restaurants get included every year, and it shows potential customers the standout businesses in the culinary world.

An inclusion offers immediate prestige to any restaurant, pub and head chef.

It is a hallmark to any business and proves it is serving some of the best food available.

Accolades such as the famed Michelin star are handed out, as well as the green star, which credits a restaurant with great efforts towards sustainability.

For the 2022 instalment of the guide, 18 restaurants from Portsmouth and Hampshire have been included.

So, according to Michelin, here are the best restaurants in our area.

Be sure to click through all the pages to find out which businesses made the cut, and what cuisine they serve.

1. 36 on the Quay, Emsworth The modern-British restaurant 36 on the Quay, in Emsworth, boasts gorgeous harbour views from a 'intimate' quayside cottage. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. Fat Olives, Emsworth Fat Olives, in Emsworth, serves classic British cuisine with a modern twist, and gets its produce from local suppliers. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Elderflower, Lymington The Elderflower restaurant, in Lymington, serves modern British cuisine, coupled with French and Asian influences. They often serve a multi course tasting menu. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Wellington Arms, Baughurst The Wellington Arms, in Baughurst, serves rustic pub food from local produce. They have their own herb and vegetable beds, as well as keeping its own sheep, pigs, chickens and bees. Other meats are sourced from within 20 miles of the business. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales