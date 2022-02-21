Only the best restaurants get included every year, and it shows potential customers the standout businesses in the culinary world.
An inclusion offers immediate prestige to any restaurant, pub and head chef.
It is a hallmark to any business and proves it is serving some of the best food available.
Accolades such as the famed Michelin star are handed out, as well as the green star, which credits a restaurant with great efforts towards sustainability.
For the 2022 instalment of the guide, 18 restaurants from Portsmouth and Hampshire have been included.
So, according to Michelin, here are the best restaurants in our area.
Be sure to click through all the pages to find out which businesses made the cut, and what cuisine they serve.