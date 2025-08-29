Former Monty's welcomes thoughtful revival as new Indian and Turkish restaurant Zafraan opens

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Introducing a bold spin on an iconic venue, the owner of a new blended restaurant and bar has said the first week of trading has been successful.

Naz Islam said he ‘fell in love’ with the vacant Monty’s site, in Castle Road, following its shocking closure two years ago, prompting him to put his own spin on the restaurant, while preserving its history.

The 39-year-old has combined the culinary delights of Turkish and Indian cuisine with a split menu showcasing the two - which has gone down a treat with customers.

Naz said: “Monty’s has been around for the last 18 years in the community, unfortunately it closed about two years ago, and the building has been vacant, so I decided to come in and bring something different to it - but not lose the look of the old Monty’s, we’ve revived it.

“We got new flooring, painted it and added a bit of Indian and Turkish influence with some photos just to give it our own style, and a bit of character to it.”

The restaurant and bar opened its doors last week with Naz saying ‘it’s a lovely place and we’ve had some great support.’ He also added that the venue will be introducing a breakfast menu, featuring traditional English dishes, Turkish and Indian meals.

For more information about Zafraan, click here.

Zafraan has opened at the former Monty's site as a new Indian and Turkish restaurant. Pictured: Owner Naz Islam at Zafraann, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Zafraan has opened at the former Monty's site as a new Indian and Turkish restaurant. Pictured: Owner Naz Islam at Zafraann, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Zafraan has opened at the former Monty's site as a new Indian and Turkish restaurant. Pictured: Owner Naz Islam at Zafraann, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Zafraan has opened at the former Monty's site as a new Indian and Turkish restaurant. Pictured: Owner Naz Islam at Zafraann, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Zafraan has opened at the former Monty's site as a new Indian and Turkish restaurant. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Zafraan has opened at the former Monty's site as a new Indian and Turkish restaurant. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Zafraan has opened at the former Monty's site as a new Indian and Turkish restaurant. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Zafraan has opened at the former Monty's site as a new Indian and Turkish restaurant. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Zafraan has opened at the former Monty's site as a new Indian and Turkish restaurant. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Zafraan has opened at the former Monty's site as a new Indian and Turkish restaurant. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

