These are the 11 highest rated coffee shops in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews. Picture: Oran Tantapakul - stock.adobe.co

Mother's Day 2023: 11 best coffee shops to take your mum to in Portsmouth according to Google Reviews

Chilling out in a coffee shop with friends or family and enjoying a hot beverage is an amazing treat for many.

By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Mar 2023, 19:52 GMT

Coffee culture certainly is a big part of Portsmouth. Established franchises and independent cafes are spread out across the city, and it can be hard to find the place with the right for you.

Google has ranked the best coffee shops in Portsmouth, according to submitted reviews. Atmosphere, the coffee itself and customer service are all taken into consideration.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, it will be great to know some hidden gems. Here are the 11 best coffee shops in Portsmouth according to Google reviews. Be sure to click through all the pages to find out the best one.

Mystic Coffee Lounge in Cosham High Street has a 4.5 star rating on Google from 72 reviews. Pictured is Kate May and her partner Colin Flaherty.

1. Mystic Coffee Lounge - 11

Mystic Coffee Lounge in Cosham High Street has a 4.5 star rating on Google from 72 reviews. Pictured is Kate May and her partner Colin Flaherty. Photo: Alex Shute

Cafe Coco in Cambridge Road has a 4.6 star rating on Google from 80 reviews.

2. Cafe Coco, Cambridge Road - 10

Cafe Coco in Cambridge Road has a 4.6 star rating on Google from 80 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

113 The Art Coffee House in Lord Montgomery Way has a 4.6 star rating on Google from 97 reviews.

3. 113 The Art Coffee House, Lord Montgomery Way - 9

113 The Art Coffee House in Lord Montgomery Way has a 4.6 star rating on Google from 97 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Beeny's Coffee in Tangier Road has a 4.7 star rating on Google from 107 reviews.

4. Beeny's Coffee, Tangier Road - 8

Beeny's Coffee in Tangier Road has a 4.7 star rating on Google from 107 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

