Mother’s Day 2023: Top florists in Portsmouth according to Google reviews

If you’re looking for the best bouquet’s in the city to treat your mum this Mother’s Day, look no further.

By Elsa Waterfield
Published 14th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Flowers are the perfect gift for Mother’s Day, which is on Sunday, March 19 this year. In the run up to the special day, there are plenty of popular shops across the city offering beautiful bouquet’s and flower arrangements for an occasion such as this, with many personalising them to your taste and delivering on the day.

If you’re hoping to avoid the bad books by getting ahead on the Mother’s Day rush, here are six of the best florists in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews.

Some Mother's Day inspiration - these are some of the best according to their customers!

1. Six of the best florists in Portsmouth

Blossom Boutique, on Palmerston Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 64 reviews on Google.

2. Blossom Boutique, Southsea

The Flower Shop by Alison, on Copnor Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 29 reviews on Google.

3. The Flower Shop by Alison, Copnor

Pams Artistic Florist, on New Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 118 reviews on Google.

4. Pams Artistic Florist, Fratton

