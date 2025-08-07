From the many small independent restaurants and cafes in Southsea to the restaurant chains in Gunwharf, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Tasked with picking my favourites from the area, whittling my list down was not as easy as I thought it was going to be.

While I have lived in and around Portsmouth all my life, there is one caveat to my list that is worth mentioning - I have unfortunately not eaten in every restaurant in the city. However much I would have liked to have done, time and money has not allowed it.

Despite that, I have a number of go-to restaurants and cafes that I love to visit, be it frequently or on special occasions.

Let us know what what your favourites are in the comments.

Without further ado, here are my favourite eateries in Portsmouth and the surrounding area:

1 . My favourite Portsmouth eateries In no particular order, here are my favourite spots for food in and around Portsmouth. | Alexandre ROSA - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Sakura Sakura on Albert Road is a must visit for sushi lovers. I have visited numerous times and the food is always consistently good. I recommend the Southsea Maki (left). Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . Florio's Florio's, which moved to Palmerston Road from Old Portsmouth in April, serves delicious traditional Italian pizzas. Even if you are not in the mood for a pizza its a great spot for a coffee and a cannoli. | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . Andres Food Bar I used to work nearby to Andre's on Osborne Road so would be in there most lunch times. I still pop in when I can to pick up a garlic chicken baguette. | Contributed Photo Sales